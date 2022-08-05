Esmir Bajraktarević officially first team eligible

Homegrown midfielder Esmir Bajraktarević is officially first team eligible.

Although the 17-year-old midfielder signed a homegrown contract with the Revolution on May 23rd, since Bajraktarević joined the Revolution Academy’s Residency Program in August 2021, he had to wait until he reached the one-year mark.

Shortly after joining the Residency Program, Bajraktarević started playing with the then Revs USL League One team, Revolution II. Through 11 appearances with Revs II in 2021 and notched one goal over 457 minutes of action.

Following the 2021 campaign, Bajraktarević signed a professional contract with Revolution II ahead of the 2022 season on November 18, 2021.

Through 14 appearances, Bajraktarević has maintained an 85.2% passing accuracy while drawing 19 fouls over 856 minutes of action. Bajraktarević’s efforts with Revs II have earned the Appleton, Wisconsin-native national attention as he’s received three call-ups to USYNT camps.

Bajraktarević may make his Major League Soccer debut as soon as Saturday, August 6th, as the Revs travel to Exploria Stadium to take on Orland City SC at 7:30 PM ET.