Report: Revs add veteran goalkeeper Clément Diop

According to NOSSA Radio’s Gustavo Lopes, the New England Revolution has added depth to the goalkeeper position on deadline day as the club has acquired Clément Diop from Inter Miami CF.

Since signing with Inter Miami on January 11th, Diop has appeared in three matches for Inter Miami in 2022, where he conceded seven goals over 270 minutes and had one clean sheet.

Before joining Miami, Diop had previous stints with the Los Angeles Galaxy and the Montreal Impact. He appeared in 47 matches for both clubs, where he notched nine clean sheets while conceding 80 goals over 4,211 minutes of action.

While adding a fifth goalkeeper to the Revolution may seem strange to some, Diop’s addition gives the Revs flexibility at the backup keeper position. With Jacob Jackson undergoing surgery to repair his left ACL, Brad Knighton’s contract expiring at the end of the year, and Earl Edwards Jr. having an option, Diop seems primed to become the Revolution’s #2 keeper.

According to ESPN ‘s Jeff Carlisle, Inter Miami received $125,000 in exchange for Diop.