What do Charlotte FC fans have to say about Christian Makoun

What do Revolution fans need to know about their latest reported acquisition

By Sam Minton
MLS: USA Tour-Chelsea FC at Charlotte FC Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Revolution appear to have strengthened their back line as The Athletic’s Sam Stejskal and Paul Tenorio are reporting that New England has acquired Christian Makoun from Charlotte FC.

Makoun’s MLS career is quite short. Makoun appeared in 30 matches for Inter Miami where he notched two goals over 2,209 minutes of action throughout the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The 22-year-old then was acquired by Charlotte FC and appeared in 15 matches for Charlotte across Major League Soccer and the US Open Cup.

With the Venezuelan just joining the Revs, a lot is unknown about how Makoun plays and what role he could play in New England. So let’s hear from the fans and experts who watched Makoun play this season down in Charlotte.

@cltcfantv believes that Makoun isn’t a starter and not someone he was impressed with.

Tyler Trent believes that Makoun has some potential.

My man Topbin90 (who does a great job covering Charlotte FC) also wasn’t too high on Makoun.

If Revs fans are looking for a more positive outlook, take a look at what Brett had to say.

So Makoun will be an interesting signing. Hopefully he can live up to that potential in New England.

