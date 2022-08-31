Revolution 0 - Chicago Fire 0: 3 thoughts

The New England Revolution returned to the Gillette Stadium pitch on Wednesday night and put their 2-1 defeat to the LA Galaxy behind them but only secured a point.

The starting XI looked quite similar with New England’s backline remaining unchanged. Djordje Petrovic was also once again in net for the Revs.

The most exciting news was Gustavo Bou getting his first start since July 16 after he played 45 minutes. Maciel also returned to the starting XI lining up next to Matt Polster in the midfield.

The summer of Noel Buck also continued with the 17-year-old getting his first MLS start.

Chicago came into the match in poor form. With the loss, they now have four straight defeats and are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference along with D.C. United.

Revolution fans were treated with the opportunity to watch Gabriel Slonina play before he heads to Chelsea and Chicago also boasts a talented attack led by Xherdan Shaqiri, Kacper Przybylko, and Chris Mueller.

So what do you need to know about Wednesday’s draw? Here are three thoughts.

1 - Petrovic go choo choo

The Petrovoz continued chugging his way through the MLS. The 22-year-old continues to excel and is making a case for Newcomer of the Year.

With VAR calling a handball on Henry Kessler, Chris Mueller went to the spot looking to put the Fire up a goal. Petrovic was having none of it as he snatched the penalty kick. The goalkeeper has done quite well on penalties stopping three of the nine he has faced so far in MLS. That is the most out of any goalkeeper in MLS.

Petrovic came up big in the second half after John Duran toasted Andrew Farrell. The Chicago striker launched a shot on net but Petro was able to parry it away.

It’s clear that the Revs have a star on their hands with the young goalkeeper. If a European team doesn’t come calling in 2023, New England could have the best goalkeeper in MLS.

2 - Henry Kessler hasn’t been the same

No matter what you think about Henry Kessler being unvaccinated, it’s clear that missing those two games in Canada has taken toll on him.

Kessler has been out of sync in the first two games. He struggled along with the rest of the back line against LA and nearly cost New England a goal with his hand ball in the box. Then while on a yellow card, the center back clattered into a Chicago Fire defender towards the end of the first 45 and was lucky not to be sent off.

The Revs aren’t exactly deep at center back so it would be bold to move him to the bench. Christian Makoun and Jon Bell would be the possible replacements but it’s hard to see New England deciding to do with them over Kessler.

3 - The Revs are in trouble

The fact that the Revs were unable to secure three points will ensure that New England has an uphill battle in terms of making the playoffs.

Chicago is one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference and MLS as a whole. The fact that they were unable to win against them doesn’t bode well for their chances of going far in the playoffs.

Throughout the match, New England just looked like they were missing that final piece. Whether it be a poor touch or a pass just out of reach.

With the loss, the Revolution stay below the playoff line and they no longer can claim to have games in hand. New England is running out of time and after Bruce Arena said that it was critical for the Revs to walk away with three points, he clearly can’t be happy with the draw.