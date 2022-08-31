Revolution “hopeful” for more minutes from Gustavo Bou

Gustavo Bou made his first appearance for the New England Revolution since July 16 on Sunday when New England was defeated by the LA Galaxy. While New England lost, the fact that Bou played was a major win for the club.

Bou had been having a great season for the Revolution prior to his leg injury. He currently leads New England in goals with seven on the season. On Sunday, Bou played 45 minutes and had 20 touches.

With Bou just returning and the matches coming quickly, Bruce Arena was asked about how he envisions Bou’s usage in the upcoming homestead.

“We’re taking it one [game] at a time,” Arena said. “Getting him [Gustavo Bou] on the field is important. Hopefully, improving his minutes. He played more the other night than we anticipated, so that was encouraging. So, we’re hopeful he can give us another good effort tomorrow.”

Midfielder Tommy McNamara also touched upon Bou’s importance after the loss on Sunday.

“[Gustavo Bou] is a very important player for us,” said McNamara. “He’s scored a lot of goals since he’s been here, possibly even the leading goal scorer since he’s joined the team, so it’s important. It’s good that he’s finally back up 45 minutes and was dangerous at times when he was in there. So, it’s positive for us.”

Justin Rennicks has been starting during Bou’s time away from the starting XI. With Bou still finding his fitness, Rennicks could be in line for his seventh consecutive start. The striker has already eclipsed his career-high with six consecutive starts heading into Wednesday.

So Revolution fans will be hoping to see more of Bou on Wednesday. His goal-scoring ability has been desperately missed as New England searches for a playoff spot.