Revolution preparing for two crucial games this week: “Every game is like a final now”

The New England Revolution are running out of time.

New England is currently below the playoff line and headed into a crucial stretch of their 2022 season. With two home games in four days, the Revolution will be put to the test.

The upcoming slate of games only grows more difficult with the amount of injuries they are dealing with. While New England got back Gustavo Bou, Maciel, and Noel Buck on Sunday, Dylan Borrero, Giacomo Vrioni, Wilfrid Kaptoum, and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi still remained sidelined with injuries.

After losing on Sunday, Tommy McNamara didn’t downplay the importance of these next two matches.

“But we’ve got a quick turnaround and we still have two more games this week – two massive, massive games for our season.

“Every game is like a final now, and I think its seven games left. Four at home, three away. So yeah, the rest of this week is crucial for us,” McNamara stated.

Fellow midfielder Christian Makoun also stressed how important the next two games will be in New England’s hunt for a playoff spot.

“We feel these next few games are very important,” he said. “We feel better with our fans, they do a tremendous job at each home game. They help us tremendously, and we need them. We need to take advantage of these next few games to get as many points as possible and get into the playoffs which is where this team should be.”

Prior to Sunday’s game, Bruce Arena appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub and said that the Revs needed 7 points, after the loss the standard has been adjusted for the Revolution.

“Do the math, we’re not getting seven points, so we better get six out of the next two,” he said.

New England faces the struggling Chicago Fire on Wednesday and the Taty Castellanos-less NYCFC on Sunday. Two Eastern Conference opponents as the Revs desperately hope to climb above the playoff line.

It is time to see if New England has what it takes to compete or if its season will end with a whimper.