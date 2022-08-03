Report: Revolution deal Sebastian Lletget to FC Dallas

It appears as if the New England Revolution’s moves are not over, as the club has reportedly traded superstar midfielder Sebastian Lletget to FC Dallas.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Stejskal, the 29-year-old midfielder is joining Dallas in return for $600,000 in general allocation money. Stejskal adds the Revs will receive $300,000 in 2022 and another $300,000 in 2023.

Lletget’s stint in New England was short as he joined the Revolution via a trade with the LA Galaxy in December in exchange for $500,000 in GAM. Lletget made 22 appearances with the Revs across MLS, US Open Cup, and Concacaf Champions League action, where he notched three goals and four assists over 1,665 minutes.

Lletget’s move comes days after the Revolution moved their other big winter addition, Jozy Altidore, to Puebla on loan. Coming into the season, fans and pundits alike were excited to see the duo dawn Revolution jerseys, but now both have been loaned or permanently moved just five months into the season.