Report: Revolution acquire Charlotte FC defender Christian Makoun

The New England Revolution have reportedly added some depth at defense as sources close The Athletic’s Sam Stejskal and Paul Tenorio claim the Revs have acquired Charlotte FC center back Christian Makoun. The left-footed Venezuelan is a versatile defender as he can play center back, full back, and even central defense, which gives the Revolution flexibility.

The 22-year-old spent time with the Juventus U-19 squad before joining USL League One-side Fort Lauderdale CF in September 2020. A month later, he joined Inter Miami. Makoun appeared in 30 matches where he notched two goals over 2,209 minutes of action throughout the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Makoun was dealt to Charlotte in January of 2022 for the first allocation that allowed Miami to sign Deandre Yedlin. Makoun appeared in 15 matches for Charlotte across Major League Soccer and the US Open Cup.

While no specific amount was given, it’s reported that Charlotte received General Allocation Money in return for Makoun.