Jacob Jackson undergoes knee surgery

The New England Revolution provided a devastating injury update on rookie goalkeeper Jacob Jackson Wednesday morning.

The 22-year-old rookie underwent successful surgery performed by Dr. Scott Martin at Massachusetts General Hospital to repair his left Anterior Cruciate Ligament, commonly referred to as the ACL.

Jackson will undergo rehabilitation under the direction of the Revolution Sports Medicine department and Director of Sports Medicine, Eric Bengtson. The rehabilitation process will take up to nine months to complete, meaning Jacob Jackson may not see the field until May of 2023.

The New England Revolution selected Jackson with the 24th overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. The Loyola-Marymount alum made his professional debut with Revolution II on March 27th. Through 14 starts with Revs II, Jackson accumulated five clean sheets while making 57 saves and holding a save percentage of 76%. He was named to the MLS matchday roster on four occasions as well.