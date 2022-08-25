Revolution sign Matt Polster to a three-year extension

The New England Revolution have extended midfielder Matt Polster’s contract through the 2025 MLS season.

Polster arrived in New England from Scottish Premiership-side Rangers on July 8th, 2020. Since joining the Revolution, Polster has appeared in seventy-five matches across MLS, CCL, and US Open Cup contests, where he’s notched four goals and three assists over 5,136 minutes.

The 29-year-old was on the final guaranteed year of his initial contract as the midfielder had an option year coming up this offseason. The extension gives Polster two guaranteed years in 2023 and 2024 and a club option for the 2025 season.

Following the extension, Polster said he was “proud to continue my career here in New England and I am grateful to the coaching staff and the entire Revolution organization for their trust and support.”

Polster added the Revolution have “built a great foundation for success in recent years. I will continue to give my all on the field as we focus on returning to the playoffs and bringing a championship to New England.”

Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena added, “We are pleased to have signed Matt Polster to a new contract with the Revolution. He has been a great contributor both on and off the field, and we look forward to his continued contributions to our team for many years.”