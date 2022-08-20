Tommy McNamara preparing for 200th MLS appearance

Tommy McNamara’s time with the New England Revolution is just a stop in a lengthy MLS career. Now in his 10th season, McNamara is preparing to make his 200th MLS appearance.

Since being brought in via a trade with the Houston Dynamo, McNamara has made over 60 appearances in three seasons with New England and has four goals and 12 assists in a Revolution uniform. The former Chivas USA, New York City, and Houston Dynamo man has found a new home with the Revolution and has become a pillar of their midfield.

McNamara reflected on reaching 200 appearances when speaking with the media on Friday.

“Yeah, I didn’t even realize 200 games,” McNamara stated. “I’ve enjoyed my career tremendously up until this point, and it’s been a great time doing what I love. I’ve really enjoyed my past two years in here in New England. It’s been great with the people I’ve been working with, the area I’m living in, the fan support, so I’ve really enjoyed it and hopefully it continues that way.”

Players don’t make it to 200 games played by accident. It requires being consistent and being able to contribute. McNamara has done that in many ways whether it be the fact that he hasn’t been issued in his entire career or that he has tallied 20 goals and 29 assists in his career.

The midfielder was also asked how he was able to make it this far in his career.

“Yeah, especially someone like me, you have to be able to do different things,” McNamara said. “And so, over the course of my career, I started my career coming out of college playing as a number 10 [attacking midfielder]. Obviously, there’s not a lot of opportunities for domestic attackers as a number 10, and particularly back when I was entering the league. So, then it was transitioning to playing more as a wide midfielder but playing inside. And then, over the past three or four years, kind of transitioning back into more of a deeper role in midfield but still having the versatility and durability to be able to be selected in different areas of the field and do different things, whatever the coach needs. And so, I’ve always been someone that’s kind of just tried to put the team first, whatever is needed or whatever I can do, and to just to fight every day, to be healthy and be prepared and be available for selection, and then to fight every game to solidify my place in the team and to help the team as best I can.”

With the Revolution decimated by injuries, McNamara has been a steady presence who has kept their playoff hopes alive. Whenever Bruce Arena needs him, McNamara answers the call and does his job.

So while he has spent less than half his career with New England, it has been an impactful few years for the midfielder. While Saturday’s match against CF Montreal may be treated as any other game for McNamara, he should take in the moment to realize how far he has come and how much he has meant to the Revolution.