Djordje Petrović named to MLS Week 23 Team of the Week

New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrović received league honors from Major League Soccer on Monday as the Serbian keeper was named the starting goalkeeper for Week 23’s MLS Team of the Week.

Petrović and the Revolution faced tough opposition this week as a dominant TFC side led by Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi paid a visit to Foxboro. Despite the numerous chances Toronto had to put the ball into the back of the net, Petrović stood tall as he made three saves, including a beautiful penalty save to deny Insigne, and led the Revs to a 0-0 draw.

After the game, Bruce Arena commented on Petrović’s performance by telling The Bent Musket’s Sam Minton that the goalkeeper had a very good performance.

“You don’t need me to say that,” Arena stated. “You could probably figure it ou.”

Brandon Bye doubled down on the praise by saying Petrović is a “great keeper” and that “we found a special one with him.”

“Happy he’s playing well and obviously, the PK save was unbelievable,” Bye stated.

The Revs will look to keep the points and clean sheet donuts rolling on Saturday, August 6th, as they travel to Exploria Stadium to take on Orlando United at 7:30 PM ET.