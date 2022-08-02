Rumor: Swedish club looking to acquire Arnór Traustason

One week after a Fotbol Direkt report indicated that New England Revolution midfielder Arnór Traustason wants to return to Sweden, a report from Expressen’s Anel Avdic suggests that interest may soon become a reality.

Sources close to SportExpressen reveal that Allsvenskan-side IFK Norrköping is interested in bringing the 29-year-old back to Sweden before the transfer window closes on August 11th. Avdic adds that a verbal agreement had been reached. Negotiations on the move are on-going.

IFK Norrköping currently sits in 12th place of the Allvenskan standings with 16 points on a 4-4-8 record and are only five points above the relegation zone.

Since arriving in New England in 2021, Traustason has appeared in 47 matches with two goals and six assists over 2,147 minutes of action. 2022 is the last guaranteed year of Traustason’s deal. While the club does possess an option year, it looks as if they are ready to move on as the closure of a deal seems imminent.