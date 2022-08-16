Do the Revs have the hardest Double Game Week in MLS?

If my math is correct, and believe me it probably isn’t, but there are 12 teams in MLS on a double game week including the New England Revolution who are one of two teams who will play both on the road.

So it got me thinking, is the Revs trip across Eastern Canada the hardest week on the schedule in MLS or is there another team that clearly has it worse? A lot of the Revs added difficulty comes from the extended injury list which is rather extensive and ill-time to head up to a midweek game against a resurgent Azzurri Toronto side on a 4-game unbeaten streak followed by a solid Montreal Foot Clan side in second place on a 6-game unbeaten streak.

The latest #NERevs availability report has Kessler out due to “healthy and safety protocols” pic.twitter.com/6kjuJLUgsC — Seth (@SethMan31) August 15, 2022

The Revs grinding out a 1-0 win against DC United at home with a short-handed attack is one thing, but pulling off two results on short rest on the road is another. But let’s look at some other tough weeks on the MLS schedule. We’re not including all of the dozen or so teams that play midweek below but highlight some of the important/interesting ones.

Philadelphia Union: at FC Dallas (3rd West), at DC United (14th East)

The only other team that has two road games this week, the Union do get a respite with a rivalry game against a DC team also coming off a midweek game. A result in Dallas would put Philly’s lead up to 8 points in the East over Montreal (with MTL having played one less) and could really lock up the top spot for the playoffs.

Toronto FC: vs NE Revolution (8th East), at Inter Miami (7th East)

Toronto has a lot of ground to make up if they want to get into the playoffs, and sweeping all six points against the two teams at the playoff line above them would do wonders and could elevate TFC to darkhorse status if they get into the playoffs.

Atlanta United: vs NY Red Bulls (4th East), at Columbus Crew (5th East)

Atlanta is in a similar spot as Toronto, they’re not too far off the playoff spots but have just two wins since the end of June. This is a team that is in need of some momentum but going against two teams that are notoriously a pain to play against in the same week probably is not the way to rack up wins.

Los Angeles FC: vs DC United (14th East), at San Jose (13th West)

Okay, this might be the easiest DGW ever of all time and probably might be wise to load up on LAFC players this week in fantasy:

I am STACKING up on TFC players — J. Alexander Dolan (@JADolan11) August 15, 2022

Dolan has no faith and I did call him out for it, anyway...

LAFC is quite frankly on a roll and really want that Supporter’s Shield record back that the Revs took from them last year. LAFC have won six straight and it could possibly eight in a few more days. The Revs Shield record might be very shortlived.

Wait...I’ve already mentioned DC twice here...

DC United: at LAFC (1st West), vs Philadelphia (1st East)

I think we’ve found our winner. A cross country trip to play the best team in the league ON A TUESDAY and followed by a home rivalry game against the best team in the East that beat you 7-0 a month ago. Wayne Rooney worked miracles at Derby County but this might be a bridge too far.

But what do you all think? Is DC United’s week the hardest or is the Revs double game week in Canada going to be harder because of the injuries? Vote in the poll and leave your thoughts in the comments below.