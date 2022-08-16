Bruce Arena on Nacho Gil: “It’s possible”

Nacho Gil was seen training with the New England Revolution last week and as the roster freeze approaches, fans are wondering if he could be joining the MLS club that also rosters his brother, Carles.

Head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena was asked about the possibility of bringing Gil onto the roster.

“It’s possible,” Arena stated. “He’s related to one of the players [Carles Gil] on our team, so it’s not surprising that we’ve seen him here in Boston, but he’s a good player. He’s a player that we’re considering. He’s free right now, so he’s eligible to be signed, so that would be a possibility down the road.”

Gil has been a free agent since leaving FC Cartagena on July 1st. During the 2021/22 season, Gil appeared in 24 matches for Cartagena across La Liga 2 and Copa Del Ray, where he tallied one goal.

Damian Rivera also talked about getting to train with the younger brother of New England’s captain.

“I don’t think I saw too much of him, but I did have a few training sessions with him,” Rivera said. “He’s a very good player, like his brother, Cares [Gil]. He’s a midfield player, he’s very clean on the ball, and he’s an excellent player.”

Gil has appeared in 123 matches across La Liga and La Liga 2 and recorded four goals and five assists over 6,561 minutes.

If New England does want to bring in Gil, they will have to do so before September 2 which is the roster freeze date.