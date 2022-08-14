Report: Henry Kessler to miss next two games due to vaccination status

The New England Revolution will be missing a key player on their Canadian road trip that kicks off on Wednesday. Frank Dell’Apa of the Boston Globe reported that Kessler will miss the next two games due to his vaccination status.

Prior to the upcoming road trip, New England’s last visit to Canada was on June 26 when they drew 0-0 with the Vancouver Whitecaps. Kessler didn’t travel and was listed on the availability report with an injury.

Prior to that, the Revolution traveled to Montreal on September 29 to play CF Montreal and Kessler did play. The vaccine requirement for professional athletes was instituted in January of 2022 according to the Canadian government’s official website.

Kessler and Andrew Farrell have been playing some of their best soccer over their recent stretch of games. Their quality play in the back led New England to record their first consecutive wins of the 2022 season and four straight clean sheets.

Christian Makoun, Jon Bell, or Omar Gonzalez are the likely replacements for Kessler on the road trip. With the attacking stars of Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Bernardeschi, and Romell Quioto on the horizon, whoever steps in will be faced with a tough task.