Bruce Arena celebrates 100th game in New England with a win

Bruce Arena has played a major part in the transformation of the New England Revolution. Now 100 games in, Arena boasts some proud accomplishments.

Arena has a 46-22-32 record since becoming head coach of the Revs. He helped lead New England to a Supporters’ Shield in 2021 and brought in key designated players such as Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa.

After Saturday’s 1-0 win over D.C. United, Arena reflected on his time in New England.

“I’ve learned that there are four seasons in New England and one of those seasons is a really tough one,” the head coach stated. “The one in the winter, really been rough. But it’s been nice to come here and try to rebuild a team. We’re making progress. We’re not where we need to be, but we’re making progress.”

Center back Andrew Farrell went into a bit more detail when talking about the job Arena has done in his first 100 games.

“He’s done an obviously great job,” Farrell said. “I think he’s done great wherever he’s been. He came and brought stability to the organization, brought in a lot of good players, and brought in his philosophy. I think we have been pretty successful since he’s been here, so I think that’s something we are trying to continue to do. Obviously, the beginning of the season was not up to our standards and up to his standards. I think now this second stretch has been good, it’s been good and obviously congratulations to him on his 100th game here and a win. I think that’s important to get a win at home.”

Arena has undoubtedly made the Revs better and will leave New England in a better place than when he arrived. Whoever ends up replacing Arena when he decides to retire, will have some large shoes to fill.