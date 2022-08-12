Revolution II sign Weverton de Sousa Santos

New England Revolution II has announced the signing of Weverton de Sousa Santos from Flamengo U-20.

Weverton becomes the seventh player to sign with the Revolution’s first and second teams from a Brazilian club since 2020. Through five appearances with Flamengo U-20, Weverton notched one goal over 133 minutes of action.

When talking about the acquisition, Technical Director Curt Onalfo said, “Weverton is a physically strong center forward that runs well in and around the penalty area and has a track record of scoring goals in Brazil. We expect him to fit in well within our pro pathway system.”

The move comes as New England Revolution II prepares for the final stretch of their inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season and looks to make their first-ever playoff appearance. Revolution II currently sits in seventh place in the East with 26 points on a 7-7-4 record. Revs II will face Eastern Conference opposition in all six of their remaining regular-season contests.

Revolution II will look to overcome their seven-game winless streak and four-game losing streaks as they host Chicago Fire II on Sunday, August 14th, at 6:00 PM.