MLS All-Stars defeat Liga MX for 2nd straight season

The MLS All-Stars and Liga MX All-Stars faced off once again and for the second straight season, MLS was victorious.

New England Revolution fans were upset to see that Carles Gil didn’t make the starting XI and they weren’t alone. Henry Kessler said that the reigning MVP was disrespected.

Honestly disrespectful that the reigning MVP isn’t starting #MLSAllStar #NERevs — Henry Kessler (@HenryKessler4) August 11, 2022

Looking at the action in the first 45 minutes, there wasn’t a ton of action. Carlos Vela scored on a header less than five minutes into the game and Dayne St.Clair made some impressive saves towards the end of the first half.

Gil did come on in the second half and made his presence known quickly getting fouled on his first touch of the evening. He continued doing so in the 70th minute as he earned a penalty for the MLS All-Stars and Raul Ruidiaz slotted it home to give MLS a 2-0 lead.

It was a nerve-racking moment for Revolution fans as Gil was clobbered in his knee and needed to receive medical treatment but the midfielder stayed in the game and celebrated Ruidiaz’s goal with his teammates.

It was a quality showing from Gil on the night but Revolution fans are just happy that he left the game in one piece.

Liga MX would strike on Sean Johnson in the 84th minute as Kevin Alvarez had a beautiful strike that found the back of the net.

But once again MLS reigned supreme and the United States stranglehold on Mexican soccer continued.