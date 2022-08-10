Arnór Traustason departs the Revolution for IFK Norrköping

Arnór Traustason’s time in New England has officially come to an end as Allsvenskan-side IFK Norrköping announced the acquisition of the 29-year-old midfielder.

While many thought the Revs were receiving a transfer fee as part of the deal, that notion was quickly shot down as the New England Revolution and Traustason “mutually agreed to part ways” which allowed IFK Norrköping to sign Traustason as a free agent.

Throughout his two seasons with New England, Traustason appeared in 48 matches across MLS, CCL, and US Open Cup action, where he notched two goals and six assists over 2,174 minutes.

Traustason sat down with IFK Norrköping after inking a multi-year deal with the Swedish club (all quotes translated via Google). According to Traustason, conversations about the move began “weeks ago” and he stated that he “wanted to go home and play for IFK Norrköping.”

Traustason felt he “was done in the United States.” When talking about what he has planned for his time with IFK Norrköping, Traustason said that he “wants to contribute to taking IFK to the top again and try to win. That’s where we belong.”

According to the interview, Arnór will travel to Sweden and join IFK Norrköping in the next week.

Traustason’s move is another example of Bruce Arena listening to his player’s personal and professional aspirations. Throughout 2022, we have seen guys like Matt Turner, Adam Buksa, Jozy Altidore, Sebastian Lletget, and now Arnór Traustason ask for moves away from New England that Bruce willingly complied with.

Traustason’s departure is effective immediately, which means the Revs opened up a senior roster spot along with an international roster spot.