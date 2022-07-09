Edward Kizza reportedly heading to the Riverhounds after being recalled by the Revolution

Edward Kizza is on the move again after Memphis 901 FC announced the Ugandan forward departed the club after the New England Revolution had recalled his loan.

Forward Edward Kizza has been recalled from his loan by New England Revolution of MLS. We wish Eddie nothing but the best! #DefendMemphis pic.twitter.com/eX5rMiqUGV — Memphis 901 FC (@Memphis901FC) July 8, 2022

Kizza has not seen much field time since arriving at Memphis 901 FC at the end of March. Over eight appearances with the club, the Ugandan forward has only seen 111 minutes of action.

While it appears Kizza is heading back to New England, it looks like he won’t be back for long as it appears the Revs have found a new home for the forward. A source told our very own Seth Macomber that Kizza will soon join USL Championship side Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

Edward Kizza has been recalled by the #NERevs but I’m hearing from a source that the forward will soon join the Pittsburgh Riverhounds of the USL Championship #HOUNDTAHN — Seth (@SethMan31) July 8, 2022

The Revolution selected Kizza with the 24th pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. Kizza appeared in 11 matches with the first team, where he notched one assist over 259 minutes of action. Kizza appeared in 12 games for Revolution II, where he notched five goals over 1,006 minutes.