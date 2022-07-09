 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Edward Kizza reportedly heading to the Riverhounds after being recalled by the Revolution

The Revs have recalled forward Edward Kizza as it appears he will be loaned out again.

By Josh Nye
SOCCER: SEP 11 MLS - New York City FC at New England Revolution Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Edward Kizza is on the move again after Memphis 901 FC announced the Ugandan forward departed the club after the New England Revolution had recalled his loan.

Kizza has not seen much field time since arriving at Memphis 901 FC at the end of March. Over eight appearances with the club, the Ugandan forward has only seen 111 minutes of action.

While it appears Kizza is heading back to New England, it looks like he won’t be back for long as it appears the Revs have found a new home for the forward. A source told our very own Seth Macomber that Kizza will soon join USL Championship side Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

The Revolution selected Kizza with the 24th pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. Kizza appeared in 11 matches with the first team, where he notched one assist over 259 minutes of action. Kizza appeared in 12 games for Revolution II, where he notched five goals over 1,006 minutes.

