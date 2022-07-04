Revolution aren’t worried about dropping points

The New England Revolution have been on quite the run over the last 10 games.

After Sunday’s 2-2 draw, New England hasn’t lost a match in 10 matches. The problem (if you want to call it that) is that they have only won four of those matches. In five of the Revs six draws, the club has held a point at some point in the match.

But the failure to hold leads isn’t a new thing for New England. The Bent Musket’s Seth Macomber calculated that over the course of the 2022 MLS season, the Revolution have lost 21 points in matches where they held the lead at one point in the match.

Sunday was a similar story as New England held the lead twice against FC Cincy but failed to leave Gillette Stadium with three points.

While Bruce Arena felt that two points were dropped, he also isn’t too concerned about the lack of wins during the unbeaten streak.

“You’re painting a real gloomy picture here,” Arena said when questioned about the draws being missed opportunities by WPRO’s Tom Quinlan. “I don’t understand your point of view. Of course, we could’ve gotten three points. We haven’t lost a game in 10 games, which is not the worst thing to happen. Could we get more three points? Yes. So, we have 16 more games remaining to get a little bit better, but we’re not in the worst shape. We’ve been forced to redesign our team with some roster moves and all of that. It takes a little bit of time, but we’ve been doing okay.”

Henry Kessler also thought that the unbeaten streak was good for the team but the centerback did mention that New England can still improve.

“Yeah, so it’s good, but it’s not great,” Kessler stated. “We’d obviously prefer wins, especially at home to get three points would be great, but it’s been good to be unbeaten and stay out of the loss column. That’s always a good thing. That being said, we want to win home games and away games, but especially the ones at home. Tonight’s an example of that.”

New England won’t get a chance to defend their home for a while as they are on the road for the next three matches. The Revolution don’t return to Gillette Stadium until July 30.

Kessler’s teammate Ema Boateng also weighed the good and the bad when reflecting on the Revs’ unbeaten streak.

“There’s a lot of games that we could have won,” he said. “The way that game ended, I feel like first of all that first goal is unfortunate to get; a flick on our own goal. And then the second goal I think we need to look at it. We made a few mistakes there just giving them that. But I think defensively we were solid, we just gave up two goals on our end and I think offensively we created some chances. We could have done better maybe getting a third goal and putting the game away. So guys are determined and big games coming up on the road. And we’re going to go in and try to make it tough on them and get some points on the road.”

New England’s next chance to extend their unbeaten streak (and maybe even get three points) when they head to New York to face the defending champions, NYCFC on July 9.