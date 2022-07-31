Djordje Petrovic continues to save the Revolution

Djordje Petrovic makes big saves. Ever since he has put on a New England Revolution jersey, Petrovic has been a key player for the squad.

Petrovic made three saves against Toronto FC with his most impressive being a diving penalty-kick save on Lorenzo Insigne in the 81st minute. With less than 10 MLS starts, Petrovic has three clean sheets and has recorded shutouts in his last two games.

After the match, I asked Bruce Arena about Petrovic’s performance and his ability to make a clutch save in the waning minutes of the match.

“Very good performance,” he said. “You know, you don’t need me to say that, you could probably figure that one out.”

Henry Kessler elaborated a bit more than his head coach and the center back believes Petrovic will only get better.

“100 percent, he’s [Djordje Petrović] a beast,” Kessler stated. “Ball don’t lie. I mean, this is now the second time he’s done that. So, it’s good to have him behind us and he’s in great form. And I think he will continue to improve and I’ve got high hopes for him.”

For a team that has been leaking points and turning three points into none, having an in-form goalkeeper will be crucial as the end of the MLS regular season approaches. New England currently sits in 9th place in Eastern Conference and is just outside the playoff bubble.

After a supporters’ shield winning campaign in 2021, missing the playoffs would be disappointing. If Petrovic continues to play at such a high level, he might lift the Revolution into the postseason.