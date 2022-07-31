Giacomo Vrioni says he’ll learn from miss against Toronto FC

Giacomo Vrioni had an opportunity to score his first MLS goal in his home debut for the New England Revolution. It didn’t happen, but the striker believes he can learn from the moment.

Vrioni played 35 minutes in Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Toronto FC. The striker was active and contributed three shots. He nearly had the game-winner during stoppage time but couldn’t convert Arnor Traustason’s centering pass.

This was a good moment by the #NERevs in stoppage time pic.twitter.com/3TTRims3l9 — Seth (@SethMan31) July 31, 2022

“[I] have to score that opportunity,” Vrioni said after the game. “I think the striker has to score. It’s not the first time that a striker can miss these things.”

Vrioni understands that he’s expected to score goals as a striker. This doesn’t always come easily because it takes time to build chemistry with teammates and establish a personal rhythm.

Last year, the Albania National Team player was the co-lead scorer in Austria’s top flight. Scoring 19 goals is impressive, but Vrioni noted that it wasn’t always smooth sailing. He learned from mistakes and tried to replicate successes.

“When the striker continues to score, it’s easier to find a solution or to think about this,” Vrioni said. “But when you don’t score, I think one guy has to learn more, and I think that I will do it. Because last year was the same. I had bad moments, not just good moments last year, so I have to continue to work.”

Vrioni just completed his second week with the Revolution and stated that he’s “feeling really good day after day.” He is training hard and establishing relationships with his new teammates.

This is an exciting moment from Vrioni. He presses to win the ball, he finds the right pass, and then he gets in the box. #NERevs pic.twitter.com/f4HeJ8IfUm — Seth (@SethMan31) July 31, 2022

Henry Kessler is happy to have Vrioni in the locker room and believes that he can help the team accomplish its goals.

“I’ve seen good things from him in training,” Kessler said on Thursday. “Great personality, great guy, very charismatic. His English is great, speaks so many different languages, which is very helpful...I have high hopes for him, and I think we’re very optimistic about him in the group.”