Andrew Farrell: “His shot-stopping ability is unbelievable”

Ever since Matt Turner has departed for Arsenal, Djordje Petrovic has been stellar in net for the New England Revolution.

While having a 2-2-4 record, Petrovic has been superb for New England. He has made some incredible saves and boasts two shutouts to his name.

Bruce Arena has been high on the goalkeeper ever since his transfer was announced and Andrew Farrell recently talked about Petrovic’s talent.

“Yeah, he’s very long,” Farrell stated. “He can make those shots that are to the corner, it’s very much like Turner, where most keepers can’t get to, he’s getting there very easily. So, it’s nice as a defender when you’re covering the near post and he’s got the middle of the goal and the far post covered.”

Farrell also talked about building chemistry with his new goalkeeper.

“So, it’s just getting games together,” the center back said. “Obviously, he’s still learning English. He knows the basics of what to tell us and whatnot, but it takes time to build that chemistry of he’s coming up for the ball and telling us when we don’t have to go for it or he’s coming out. That’s like those moments of, ‘Oh, is he coming out? Am I going to head it?’ That kind of thing might happen in the early stages of playing with each other. He’s done a great job of communicating with us and getting better and better.”

Farrell once again went back to how talented Petrovic is in between the net.

“But his shot-stopping ability is unbelievable, as you guys have seen,” Farrell said. “He’s kept us in so many games and had unbelievable saves. He’s just getting better and better. That’s something that we like to see as a team and for him as well. I know that he’s someone that takes pride in getting better and better. In the little time he’s been here, he’s grown so much.”

While his shot-stopping ability can’t be disputed, Petrovic is still adjusting to his new team. Whether it be a language barrier or style of play, the goalkeeper still has some things he needs to learn.

Revolution fans will also need to remember that Petrovic is still rather young. At 22 years old, he is still prone to mistakes such as his poor decision to come off his line during a Philadelphia Union corner kick two weeks ago that tied the game up.

Petrovic’s shot-stopping ability will be put to the test once again on Saturday as New England faces off against the new-look Toronto FC. With the likes of Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi coming to Gillette Stadium, the Revolution and Petrovic will surely have their hands full.