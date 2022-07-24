Rumor: Arnór Traustason leaving on a free transfer

It appears Arnór Traustason’s time in New England may be nearing an end as a report from Fotball Direkt’s Gustav Bjãresten indicates the Icelandic midfielder may return to Allsvenskan-side Malmö on a free transfer once his contract with the New England Revolution expires.

The New England Revolution acquired Arnór Traustason from Malmö in March of 2021 and signed him to a two-year deal. Since arriving in New England, Traustason has made 46 appearances across all competitions, where he’s notched two goals and six assists over 2,140 minutes of action.

It’s been a back-and-forth season for Traustason as he’s found himself in and out of the starting lineup. Through 13 appearances in 2022, Traustason only has five starts. Over 458 minutes of action, Arnór only has one assist to his name.

Gustav Bjãresten also adds that his agent, Magnus Magnusson, had mentioned in previous interviews with Fotball Direkt that a return to Sweden was possible. With Traustason’s two-year deal expiring in December, according to Bjãresten, a possible return to Malmö seems imminent for Traustason.

If Traustason were to depart at the end of the season, the Revolution will have a senior roster spot and an international spot open ahead of the 2023 season.