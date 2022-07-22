3 Academy products called into US U-19 camp

Friday was a big day for the Revolution Academy as midfielders Noel Buck, Esmir Bajraktarević, and Jack Panayotou have received call-ups to the United States Under-20 National Team camp in Carson, California later this month.

Bajraktarević has seen a meteoric rise since joining the Revs Academy in August 2021. The 17-year-old has made 24 appearances with the second team, where he clocked over 1,200 minutes of action. Bajraktarević’s efforts paid off on May 23rd as he was signed to the first team under a homegrown contract and is nearing a debut for the Revs. July’s call-up is the third for Bajraktarević. His last was a call-up to April’s U-19 camp

Buck was a Revs academy veteran before earning a first-team contract on January 13th. After joining the Revs Academy at the age of 12, Buck made 70 appearances across all age levels. Although signed to the first team, Buck has spent most of the 2022 campaign with Revs II, where he’s made 13 appearances with the club as he notched one goal over 938 minutes of action.

Panayotou has risen to prominence as of late as his six goals during the MLS NEXT Cup helped the Revolution U-19s lift silverware. The Georgetown University commit has eight appearances with Revolution II and has notched two goals over 302 minutes. This is the second call-up for Panayotou. His previous call-up came in June 2022.