Rumor: Jozy Altidore offered to Argentine First Division club

Only five months after his arrival, Jozy Altidore’s time in New England may be over, as reports indicate the 32-year-old striker may be garnering interest from Argentine Primera División-side San Lorenzo.

A report from San Lorenzo Primero’s Bruno Pernigotti stated that San Lorenzo is scrambling to find a new #9 after talks with Martín Cauteruccio broke down after taking up most of the transfer window. Pernigotti says Altidore “is being evaluated by San Lorenzo as a possible addition.”

Journalist Juan Arango clarified on Twitter that Altidore was offered to San Lorenzo.

They didn't say yes, but wouldn't discard him. The problem is his salary IF it were to be negotiated. https://t.co/mQjJ0tFJUC — Juan Arango (@JuanG_Arango) July 19, 2022

Altidore’s time with the New England Revolution has been brief as the former United States international signed with the Revs in February after Toronto FC bought him out of contract. For some, Altidore’s time in New England has not lived up to the anticipation as the 32-year-old has only started in three of his sixteen appearances while notching one goal over 507 minutes of action.

Altidore is not the only one San Lorenzo is considering. Bruno Pernigotti also reported the club is looking at 27-year-old Serbian striker Andrés Vombergar to fill the vacant #9 spot.