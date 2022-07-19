Giacomo Vrioni is happy to be in New England

Giacomo Vrioni is more focused on present success with the New England Revolution than a future transfer back to Europe.

Vrioni was introduced to local media on Tuesday after completing his first training session with the Revs. The 23-year-old, who describes himself as a “classic number nine,” is excited for the adventure ahead.

“It’s my first time in America, to be honest,” Vrioni said. “It’s the first time and I like America. I like all the places. I like Boston. I’ve been here since Friday, so I started to see a little bit of the city, it’s very nice, and I’m really, really happy to be here.”

At this point, we know what the #NERevs biz model is (take unknown player and flip for a profit 2-3 years from now.) With that said, Vrioni has a great personality and is laser focused on winning here. It’s about now and taking advantage of the moment. @wpro @Hot106 pic.twitter.com/lYx3YdRVY8 — Tommy (@TommyQuinlan_IV) July 19, 2022

Vrioni played in Italy for the bulk of his career, most notably signing with Juventus in 2020. He spent the 2021-22 season on loan to WSG Tirol, scoring 19 goals in the Austrian Bundesliga.

A return to Europe could happen at some point, but Vroini isn’t thinking about that right now.

“Now that I’m here, I will concentrate to play here, to do all the things that my coach is asking me, and I will try for sure to help the team and to score goals because this is my goal,” he said. “And for the future, I don’t know now. I’m concentrating on the present. This is an amazing team, an amazing family, so I will give everything here.”

The Revs have shown a recent willingness to sell players. Tajon Buchanan was sold to Belgian side Club Brugge, Matt Turner was transferred to Arsenal of England, and Adam Buksa went to RC Lens of France.

The Revs have been upfront that this approach helps them attract players.

“In the case of Giacomo and some of our previous designated players, we can sell them on the fact that we now have a history as a club where we develop players and move players on to Europe if that is their ambitions,” sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena explained on Jul. 5.

Buchanan, Turner, and Buksa matured before moving to Europe. The same could happen to Vrioni.

For now, Vrioni is preparing to do all that he can to help the Revolution.

“It will be an important step for me,” Vrioni said of the move to MLS. “Now I’m not thinking about the future because the team invests a lot in me and I want to give everything back because it’s also my job and my passion to help the team, to score goals, and like what I said I’m concentrating on what’s right now.

“For the future, still I don’t know anything. I want to finish the season here and continue to score goals for this team.”