Vermont Green FC makes USL League Two playoffs in inaugural season

Vermont Green FC had a crucial match to end their inaugural regular season campaign. The Green faced off against the Western Mass Pioneers and were victorious and made their way into the USL League Two playoffs.

Most of the first half was spent with the teams feeling each other out but the first 45 minutes wouldn’t end scoreless. Coming off of a hat trick in the previous match, Diba Nwegbo chipped the goalkeeper from outside the box for a beautiful goal to give Vermont Green FC.

This MASTERPIECE of a finish from Nwebgo has us ahead at half time. Feel free to watch this as many times as you need to.



Not to take anything away from the star of the first half, but we think our crowd’s energy helped force it into the far post #UpTheGreen | 1-0 pic.twitter.com/J1tWTQoo1e — Vermont Green FC (@VermontGreenFC) July 17, 2022

The Green put the pressure on the Pioneers early in the second half earning a corner two minutes into the half but quickly turned defensive as they sat back and absorbed pressure to preserve their lead.

That is exactly what they did even though the head referee gave an absurd amount of playing time. The final whistle blew and a sell-out crowd of 2,500 erupted at Virtue Field. Flares went off, Maple Syrup and Bud Light was chugged, and the pitch was stormed.

Vermont Green FC is what soccer is supposed to be. They built an amazing community and are already reaping the rewards of their hard work in their first season. No matter if their playoff journey is short or long, the club’s debut season has been nothing but a roaring success.