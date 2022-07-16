Recap: Revolution 1 - 2 Union

The New England Revolution looked to get back on track Saturday evening as their second stop on a three-game road trip took them to Subaru Park as they faced the first-placed Philadelphia Union.

While the Revs entered Saturday unbeaten in their three previous outings at Subaru Park, they were not taking the Union lightly. Through 20 league games before Saturday, the Union possessed 36 points on a 9-2-9 record. Philadelphia also held a dominant +17 goal differential as they’ve only allowed 14 goals in 2022. One thing for certain was that Saturday was no easy task for the Revs.

Defender Andrew Farrell was absent from the roster as the veteran center-back served a one-game suspension after receiving a red card in the 41st minute in their previous outing against NYCFC.

There were two changes to the lineup as Matt Polster made his first start since June 15. Polster returned to the lineup last week after missing three games with a head injury. Jon Bell also made his seventh consecutive appearance for the Revs as he replaced Farrell.

Dylan Borrero looked to get the offense rolling as he sent a beautiful cross inwards to Brandon Bye. Bye mistimed his jump on his header as the ball sailed way over the goal.

It looked as if Dylan Borrero caught Andre Blake napping in the 29th minute as he sent a curling shot over the keeper that started to dip down. Borrero’s shot was a hair too high as it dinked off the crossbar and away from danger.

One change came at halftime as Arnór Traustason came on in place of Matt Polster.

In the 61st minute, a series of accurate and intelligent passes led to Carles Gil cutting the ball inwards from the right flank to Gustavo Bou. Bou then sent a blistering shot to the top right corner of the net to bag his seventh goal in eight games.

Borrero motioned to the Revolution bench in the 64th minute for a substitution after appearing to suffer some cramping. Maciel entered the match for Borrero

Djordje Petrović made a crucial error in the 75th minute. Kai Wagner sent a corner kick as Petrović rushed off his line and collided with Maciel as Mikael Uhre leaped into the air and headed the ball into the back of the net.

Things went from bad to worse in the 78th minute as Henry Kessler made an uncharacteristic foul on Dániel Gazdag inside the box as Kessler fully extended both arms to push Gazdag off the ball. A clear and obvious penalty was awarded to the Union as the game lingered at 1-1 with little time left on the clock.

Gazdag stepped up to the spot and stared down Petrović. He sent a right-footed shot to the upper left corner of the goal as Petrović dove in the right direction, just not high enough as the ball sailed into the back of the net to give the Union a late lead.

A pair of substitutions came in the 80th minute as Jozy Altidore and Ema Boateng entered for Sebastian Lletget and Tommy McNamara.

Bou looked to find an equalizer in stoppage time as he leaped into the air and headed the ball to the left side of the goal. Bou’s header cleared Blake, but Jakob Glesnes was at the right place at the right time as he cleared Bou’s header off the line and away from goal.

The Revolution will look to end their three-game road trip with a win as they travel to Lower.com Field to take on the Columbus Crew on Saturday, July 23rd, at 7:30 PM ET.