Boston Globe: Robert Kraft in talks with Everett Mayor over possible stadium site

The Boston Globe dropped an article on Friday night that will surely intrigue New England Revolution fans.

Matt Stout and Andrea Estes wrote that the Massachusetts House passed legislation on Thursday that could clear the way for Robert Kraft to build a soccer stadium for the Revolution on a waterfront property steps from the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett.

“Without floor debate or public input, lawmakers added language to a wide-ranging, multibillion-dollar economic development bill Thursday evening that would exempt the 43-acre industrial property straddling the Everett and Boston line from a slew of environmental requirements so it could be developed as a ‘sports, recreation or events center,’” the article states.

Two individuals who were briefed on the legislation told The Boston Globe that the amendment was designed to help Kraft finally secure a stadium for the Revs.

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria spoke with The Boston Globe and stated that he’s had informal conversations with Kraft about the site. DeMaria also stated that he wasn’t against the idea of a stadium coming to Everett.

“You have a lot of people who live in the cities of Everett and Chelsea and Revere . . . and in this area who love soccer,” DeMaria said. “It’s more friendly-family, it’s more affordable than most sports. If we can work on the transit issues and bring in something like this and truly light up that waterfront and make that spectacular looking, I think the people of Everett would love it.”

After passing the House, the next step in the legislation is the Massachusetts Senate. The Globe reports that Governor Charlie Baker is expected to support it should the legislation make it to his desk, according to one of the people familiar with the bill.

This news comes seven months after Taylor Twellman said that Krafts have a plot of land in mind for a stadium and that he would be “shocked if it (a stadium) doesn’t happen.” Twellman also added that this is the farthest the Revolution have ever been.

Here's a reminder of what Taylor Twellman said on Dec. 7, 2021 when asked about the #NERevs building a soccer-specific stadium. He told me, “This is the farthest it’s ever been.” https://t.co/W9BzQOsXGO — Seth (@SethMan31) July 16, 2022

So while Revolution fans will likely remain skeptical MAYBE a soccer-specific stadium is closer than we think.