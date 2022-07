Podcast: Who is the Greatest GK in Revs History?

Revolution Recap is a weekly podcast discussing recent New England Revolution news, signings, and matches. Hosted by The Bent Musket contributor Greg Johnstone, New England Soccer Today co-founder Sean Donahue, and Kris Valukis, the hosts combined have over 25+ years of covering and writing about the New England Revolution.

In the next of a series of mini-podcasts, Seth Macomber of The Bent Musket and Greg Johnstone debate the biggest questions surrounding the Revolution. Last week, we discussed if the Revolution made a slick move or huge mistake in signing Giacomo Vrioni. This week, they discuss two former Revs and who gets the nod as the greatest goalkeeper in Revolution history.

https://revolutionrecap.podbean.com/e/71422-revolution-recap-debates-greatest-gk-in-revs-history/

Subscribe to Revolution Recap on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts for more Revolution news and interviews with former and current players.

Be sure to check out their sponsor, Golaco Kits (www.golacokits.com), and save 15% off your order when you use promo code REVSRECAP. You can also support the podcast by subscribing to their patreon at https://www.patreon.com/revolutionrecap.