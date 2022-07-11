Recap: Revolution II 0 - 4 NYCFC II

Revolution II returned to action Sunday evening as they hosted New Yor City FC II at Gillette. Sunday was the second meeting between both clubs as the first came in the season opener, where Revs II picked up two points after a shootout victory.

Revs II secured a point in their last outing as a goal from Marcos Dias in the 50th minute led to a 1-1 draw after ninety minutes. Revs II failed to secure an additional point after losing the shootout 5-3. They entered the match in second place in the Eastern Conference with 26 points on a 7-3-4 record.

There were three changes to the lineup as Pierre Cayet returns to the backline while first-teamer Ryan Spaulding and Justin Rennicks return to Revolution II. Seven players with first-team contracts featured in Sunday’s match as Jacob Jackson, Noel Buck, Esmir Bajraktarević, Ben Reveno, and Damian Rivera featured alongside Spaulding and Rennicks.

Revolution II’s evening got off to a rough start as an erred pass in their defensive half led to NYCFC gaining possession in a dangerous area. Realizing the threat, Cayet had to lay in a challenge on El Mahdi Youssoufi yards away from the box. Revs II quickly regrouped as they prepared for the ensuing free-kick. John Dennis sent a right-footed shot towards the bottom right corner that snuck around the Revs II defense, past a diving Jacob Jackson, and into the back of the net. Not a good start as Revs II found themselves down 1-0 just two minutes into the match.

Things went from bad to worse in the 6th minute as Jake Rozhansky’s foul on Jonathan Jimenez inside the box awarded NYCFC II a penalty kick. The previous goal scorer, Dennis, stepped up to the spot for New York as Dennis again sent a right-footed shot to the bottom left corner. Jackson dove in the right direction but did not get to it as it crashed into the net to give New York a 2-0 lead just seven minutes in.

Another penalty came NYCFC II’s way in the 29th minute after the referee called a highly questionable handball on Marcos Dias inside the box. El Mahdi Youssoufi stepped up to the spot as he sailed a right-footed shot to the top right corner, but Jackson was all over it as he made the save!

Spaulding looked to get the Revs II offense rolling in the 32nd minute as he lobbed a cross to Noel Buck, who sent a left-footed shot on goal that NYC keeper Alex Rando got to.

A fourth penalty was awarded to NYCFC just before the first half ended as Sean O’Hearn received a yellow card for fouling Dennis inside the box. Dennis stepped to the spot and sent a right-footed shot to the center of the goal as Jackson dove to his right and earned himself a hat trick.

Just as it looked like the first half was nearing an end, John Davis added a fourth goal to his name as El Mahdi Youssoufi got onto the end of a ball lobbed down the right flank and crossed it inward to Dennis, who buried a right-footed shot into the top left corner.

Michel entered the books in the 61st minute after a harsh foul on El Mahdi Youssoufi earned him a yellow card.

After awarding four penalties to NYCFC II in the first half, it was flabbergasting to see the referee not award a penalty kick to the Revs after an NYCFC defender made clear and obvious contact with Damian Rivera inside the box. Dias came close to netting a consolation goal in the 87th minute, but the shot deflected off the goal post and away from danger.

Ben Reveno entered the books in the 90th minute as he received a yellow card for committing a foul on Massimo Murania.

It was a disappointing outing for Revolution II as their day ended with a 4-0 defeat to New York City FC II. Revolution II fell to third place in the East with 26 points on a 7-4-4 record.

Revolution II have time to rest up and prepare as they will look to end their four-game winless streak on July 24th as they hit the road to take on Columbus Crew II at 5:00 PM ET.