Revolution staying positive after irritating loss to NYCFC

The New England Revolution had one of their most irritating losses of the season so far as they fell to New York City FC 4-2 on Saturday.

Whether it be the unreliable officiating, the uneven playing surface, the struggles of New England’s backline, or the ever annoying Taty Castellanos, Revolution fans had plenty of reasons to be upset.

But there were reasons to be excited. Djordje Petrovic had yet another great performance even though the players in front of him did the goalkeeper zero favors. The Serbian goalkeeper had 7 saves against NYCFC.

Gustavo Bou also dominated with two goals and has now scored six goals in his last seven games. After the departure of Adam Buksa, Bou has really stepped up.

When asked about Bou’s play after the match, Bruce Arena said that he was pleased with Bou’s performance as well as the team as a whole.

“Well, Gustavo [Bou] had a real good day. I thought our team played really well,” Arena said. “I really do. The heart they showed in the second half was remarkable and actually, we had a chance to make it three to three if they gave the penalty kick on DeJuan [Jones]. There’s a chance we had at three to two, we had a chance to get a penalty and they went down to the other end and scored. So, I just give our guys a lot of credit. Somebody owes our players and coaches an apology. I’m waiting to hear that.”

The praise didn't stop with DeJuan Jones praising Petrovic’s performance.

“Yeah, [Djordje Petrovic] has been absolutely incredible,” Jones said. “The score could have been a lot more lopsided if he didn’t come up with some big time saves in some big-time moments. So, he’s really adapting well to this league and he’s going to continue to show his quality each and every game.”

So while losing three points is never fun, Revolution fans do have some positives they can hold on to as they wait for New England to return to the field on July 16 when they head on the road once again to face the Philadelphia Union on July 16.