Revs comment on referee after NYCFC awarded 3 PKs in one half

The New England Revolution were whistled for three fouls in the box during the first half of Saturday’s 4-2 loss to New York City FC. The visitors questioned some of these calls.

“It’s tough when they have those chances to score a goal in the first half, especially on penalties,” DeJuan Jones said after the game. “I don’t know if they all should have been called penalties, but that’s the nature of the game.”

The first penalty was awarded when Andrew Farrell attempted a slide tackle on Talles Magno in the 9th minute. Magno converted the ensuing kick.

Gustavo Bou brought the game back to level terms before NYCFC returned to the spot in the 34th minute. Referee Tim Ford deemed that Henry Kessler committed a foul after two NYC attackers fell to the ground. Valentín Castellanos had his attempt blocked by Djordje Petrovic.

“I think everyone saw what happened except for the referee,” Kessler said about the PK called against him. “So I don’t know how he came to the call that he came to.”

Castellanos’ penalty attempt in the 44th minute did get past Petrovic. This penalty was given because the referee believed that Andrew Farrell fouled Castellanos from behind. Farrell was shown a red card, reducing the Revs to ten men.

“I don’t think it was a penalty,” Henry Kessler said about the second PK. “I don’t think the third one was either. The first one I thought was. The next two I didn’t think were penalties.”

With NYC leading 3-2, the Revs were looking for a penalty call of their own in the 82nd minute when Jones went down in the box. The referee allowed play to continue, which led to NYC’s fourth goal of the night.

“We had a chance to make it three to three if they gave the penalty kick on DeJuan,” head coach Bruce Arena explained. “There’s a chance we had at three to two, we had a chance to get a penalty and they went down to the other end and scored. So, I just give our guys a lot of credit. Somebody owes our players and coaches an apology. I’m waiting to hear that.”