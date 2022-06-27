Recap: Revolution 0 - 0 Whitecaps

The New England Revolution made their first trip to BC Place since May 26th, 2018, as they looked to push their league unbeaten streak to nine games.

The Revs secured three points in their last outing as goals from Gustavo Bou and Dylan Borrero led to a 2-1 win over Minnesota United. After an up and down start to the 2022 season, the Revs entered Sunday’s match hovering above the playoff line in seventh place with 23 points on a 6-5-5 record.

There was only one change to the lineup from last Sunday’s match as Arnór Traustason replaces Jozy Altidore.

The Revolution offense had a golden opportunity in the 24th minute as newly introduced Cristian Dájome committed a foul on Wilfried Kaptoum that awarded the Revs a free-kick right outside the box. Carles Gil eyed up the net as he was the one to take the free kick. Gil sent a shot that was just too high as it sailed over the goal.

Revs had another phenomenal opportunity to find the game’s first goal in the 33rd minute as Dylan Borrero sent a cross from the left side of the field. Arnór Traustason leaped into the air and knocked it down for Gustavo Bou. Bou fed the ball to Carles Gil, who hesitated just a second too long as his close-range shot deflected off Marcus Godinho and cleared out of the box.

Jozy Altidore entered the match in the 62nd minute as he replaced Wilfried Kaptoum.

A pair of substitutions came in the 66th minute as Ryan Spaulding replaced A.J. DeLaGarza, and Ema Boateng replaced Arnór Traustason.

Tommy McNamara received a yellow card in the 69th minute after fouling Brian White. McNamara will miss the next match as he serves a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation.

The final substitution of the night came in the 82nd minute as Damian Rivera replaced Dylan Borrero.

Despite the effort, neither side found the back of the net as things end in a lackluster 0-0 draw. A rough night for the Revs offense as they only notched two shots on target after taking sixteen shots.

But it was a big night for goalkeeper Djordje Petrović, who earned his first clean sheet with the Revolution after making six saves on the night.

Sunday’s point on the road propelled the Revs to sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 24 points on a 6-5-6. The Revolution will look to extend their league unbeaten streak to ten games next Saturday, July 3rd, as they host seventh-placed FC Cincinnati at 7:30 PM ET.