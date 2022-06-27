Recap: Revolution II 3 - 4 Chicago Fire II

Revolution II returned to action Sunday evening as they traveled to SeatGeek Stadium to take on Chicago Fire II.

Revs II came into Sunday’s match after picking up a point at home against Rochester after a phenomenal Ryan Lima header in the 61st minute propelled Revs II to a 1-1 draw at the end of regular time. Revs II came up short in the penalty shootout as Rochester secured an additional point after winning the shootout 5-4.

It’s been a hot start for Revs II in 2022. Through their first 12 games of the season, Revs II hold a 7-2-3 record with one shootout win. Revs II entered the match in second place in the Eastern Conference with 25 points.

There were three changes to the lineup from last Saturday’s match with Hikaru Fujiwara, Jake Rozhansky, and Meny Silva returning to the starting eleven. First-teamers Noel Buck and Esmir Bajraktarevic are on the bench.

Michael DeShields entered the referee’s book early after receiving a yellow card in the 3rd minute after committing a foul on Omari Glasgow. Glasgow wasted no time getting the Chicago offense rolling in the 13th minute as he darted down the right flank and onto the ball as he cut inwards. José Ítalo put the pressure on Glasgow, but it was not enough as Glasgow cut it back and found Alex Monis atop the 6-yard-box. Monis blasted the ball into the back of the net to give Fire II a 1-0 lead early.

Fire II kept the foot on the gas pedal as Monis got onto the end of a well placed through ball and darted down the left flank. Monis sent a ball into Victor Bezerra, who broke through the Revs II backline to be one-on-one with Jacob Jackson. Bezerra sent a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner of the net. Chicago took a commanding 2-0 lead just seventeen minutes into the match.

Ítalo entered the books in the 31st minute after receiving a yellow card for committing a foul against Glasgow.

Although Revs II got off to a rough start, they stayed determined. Ítalo got the Revs II offense rolling in the 33rd minute as his soft pass found Meny Silva atop the 16-yard box. Silva cut the ball back to Ryan Lima atop the box, whose left-footed shot scorched into the back of the net to cut Chicago’s lead to one. Lima’s 33rd-minute goal was the midfielder’s third goal of the season.

Revs II did not let their foot off the gas. Revs II lined up in the attacking half as they positioned to take a corner kick in the 36th minute. Captain Jake Rozhansky was the one to send the corner in as he lobbed a ball into a cluster of blue and white jerseys. Defender Pierre Cayet leaped into the air and headed the ball to the bottom left corner as goalkeeper Mihajlo Miskovic watched it roll into the back of the net. After finding themselves down 2-0 in the 17th minute, Revolution II bounced back to make it even just twenty minutes later.

Revs II woes continued in the 55th minute as Ryan Quintos stung the Chicago corner kick with his left foot and into the bottom right corner of the net.

A pair of substitutions came in the 62nd minute as Esmir Bajraktarević replaced Meny Silva, and Michel replaced Ryan Lima.

Bezerra made it a brace for himself in the 76th minute as Sergio Oregel lobbed a free-kick into the box. Bezerra leaped over the Revs II defense and headed a ball into the bottom right corner.

Just as it looked like the game was over, Revs II lobbed a ball forward on the counterattack. Michel got on the end of the ball and drove upfield. Michel’s left-footed shot found the top right corner and brought the Revs deficit to one in stoppage time. The clock was Revs II’s enemy as the final whistle blew before they found a fourth goal.

Despite Sunday’s loss, Revs II remains in second place in the East with 25 points on a 7-3-3 record. Revs II return to action on July 3rd as they face Toronto FC II on the road at 7:00 PM ET.