Bruce Arena praises Gustavo Bou, hints that the Revs could add another goal scorer

While Adam Buksa was an important piece of the New England Revolution’s attack, the team has other goal scorers. They could also bring in another attacker this summer.

Gustavo Bou has been the Revolution’s chief goal scorer since returning from a leg injury on May 21. He played 45 minutes against FC Cincinnati that night. He has since made four consecutive starts, scoring in three games and assisting in the other.

“He’s a difference-maker,” head coach Bruce Arena said of Bou in an interview with Zolak and Bertrand. “The Minnesota game wasn’t our best game and Gustavo scored an incredible goal. He’s that kind of player. He’s a difference-maker. We depend on Gustavo to get us goals. It’s good to see that he’s coming back in form and hopefully that will continue.”

Tommy McNamara echoed Arena’s thoughts, saying that Bou is “one of the most talented forwards in our league.” He added that the Revs “rely on him for goals [and] rely on him to be a constant threat in the final third.”

Of course, the Revs have other players who can score. Carles Gil has four goals while Ema Boateng, Brandon Bye, and Sebastian Lletget each have two.

Dylan Borrero is another attacking weapon as the newcomer has one goal and one assist in 275 minutes. The speedy winger has developed a relationship with Bou, which has already led to success on the field.

“I think Gustavo’s playing the role as a big brother kind of with Dylan, and that’s good to see,” Arena said. “And I think each game they’ve gotten better, and Dylan has responded quite well to the move here and dealing with MLS and our team and all that, so it’s been a real positive.”

The Revs could look to bolster their attack in the summer transfer window, which opens on Jul. 7. Arena told Zolak and Bertrand, “The transfer window is coming up, we might bring in a goal scorer.”