Gustavo Bou named to MLS Week 15 Team of the Week

After an absolute beauty of a free-kick goal in the 69th minute, New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou received recognition from Major League Soccer after being featured on Week 15’s Team of the Week

Bou has been on a tear since returning to the pitch in May. Over the past four matches, he has netted three goals along with one assist as the Revs pushed their unbeaten streak to eight league matches.

Bou’s appearance on this week’s Team of the Week was his first of the 2022 season. The Argentine’s last appearance came in Week 28 of the 2021 season after a goal and an assist led the Revolution to a dominant 4-1 victory over CF Montreal.

Gustavo Bou and the New England Revolution will look to keep their respective hot streaks going on Sunday, June 26th, as they travel north of the border to BC Place to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 8:00 PM ET.