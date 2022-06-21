Revolution Players Collaborative awards $20,000 to the North Shore Juneteenth Association

As North Shore Juneteenth Association Board Member Nicole Jacob was introduced as the Hero of the Match prior to Sunday’s match against Minnesota, the New England Revolution Players Collaborative surprised Jacob with a $20,000 grant for the NSJA.

The North Shore Juneteenth Association is a group of community leaders who work to promote and create awareness of the Juneteenth holiday through yearly events and programs. The NSJA strives to inspire reflection on the complexity of Black American experience, how far we’ve come, and how we will continue to move.

Revolution goalkeeper and Black Player’s for Change Co-founder & President Earl Edwards joined Jacob on the pitch as he presented her the check. The grant will be used by the North Shore Juneteenth Association to support the organization’s efforts to educate the broader community about the positive aspects of Black American culture and to dismantle racism by using events and programs as a tool of change.

“The North Shore Juneteenth Association is thrilled to be partnering with the New England Revolution as we continue our work to educate the Boston community on Black American culture and combat systemic racism. We are grateful for this support from the Revolution players and organization, and we look forward to their ongoing support as we invest these new resources in our ever-expanding list of community programs and events.” said Jacob.

The latest grant raises the amount donated to local grassroots organizations to $120,000.

Visit the North Shore Juneteenth Organization to learn more about their work in the local community!