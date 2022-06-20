Matt Turner Spurns Tottenham Fan In Final Revs Postgame Autograph Line

Okay, I need to be very honest here as someone who walked into Gillette Stadium’s parking lot for the Revs home opener after a Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl in all dark green to troll the Patriots/Revs fans. This is something I would probably attempt if I had an EPL team and one of my current MLS players was going to sign with a rival.

I think he’ll fit in just fine on his side of North London ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pDzmYRACk0 — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) June 20, 2022

Matt Turner, about to complete his transfer to Arsenal later this week, is seen rejecting a Spurs fan in the autograph line like he would any other Harry Kane or Son Heung-Min shot at his goal - effortlessly and with confidence. This occurred postgame after the New England Revolution defeated Minnesota United 2-1 yesterday thanks to a Gustavo Bou second half free kick, and Turner appears to have already done his homework on his new club Arsenal and more specifically their rivals. I think the Revs are right, Turner’s going to fit in just fine.

As for the Spurs fan, well the plot indeed thickens because they were given very good parental advice on the matter and chose to ignore it:

@SpursOfficial @HKane my son is your biggest fan got roasted by New England Revolution — Patti Quinlan-Franco (@p27franco) June 20, 2022

I think this is tremendous all around and a great wrinkle for the Revs and MLS as a whole as more players transfer abroad and get further intertwined in rivalries in England and elsewhere. Obviously I can’t wait to see Matt Turner play in England and at the World Cup later this year and am very excited to see him get this well deserved opportunity as I think almost everyone at Gillette was yesterday.

Everyone except maybe this lone Spurs fan but I think it was absolutely worth it to try.