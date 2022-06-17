Bruce Arena excited about 2026 World Cup coming to Foxboro, mentions “permanent grass field”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to Boston (Foxboro) in what will be an important time for soccer in the New England Revolution and Bruce Arena is excited.

The former USMNT head coach and the current head coach and sporting director of the Revolution was asked about the World Cup coming to Gillette Stadium and he is excited.

“Well, it’s wonderful,” said Arena. “I wasn’t at the venue in 1994 when the World Cup was here, but I was at other venues. I went to the opening game in the Silverdome and went to some other games around the country. And I think in this region, our sport is growing. We have great enthusiasm for sports here in New England. So, I think it’s going to be a fantastic home run. On top of it, in the month of June, I believe those are the dates for that World Cup being in Boston, there’s not a greater city in the country. So, I think it’s fabulous.”

While there is currently some exterior work being done to Gillette Stadium, it appears that there will be some work happening directly on the field ahead of the World Cup.

“I know the stadium is going to be in fantastic shape,” Arena said. “They’ll have a permanent grass field in there and there’s work being done in the stadium now. It’s going to be an absolutely beautiful venue. So, I think it’s just a tremendous opportunity for everyone involved and I think the region’s going to support it great.”

No matter how long the permanent grass lasts, Revolution fans will be happy that players won’t have to worry about the turf monster biting players and causing serious injuries.

So while 2026 is quite a ways away, everyone is excited for the World Cup to arrive at Gillette Stadium.