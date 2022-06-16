Jozy Altidore: “I’m feeling great”

Jozy Altidore’s time in New England has been a complicated one.

The 32-year-old striker came to the Revolution hoping to regain form after a disappointing end to his stint with Toronto FC.

But so far Altidore has struggled to find his form. He has primarily come off the bench and has been unable to constantly find the back of the net.

The MLS veteran has made 12 appearances so far this season and he has only been in the starting XI twice. In 397 minutes played, he has one goal and four chances created.

On Wednesday, Altidore came off the bench and played 45 minutes. Replacing Wilfrid Kaptoum, he completed 88 percent of his passes and had 21 touches. The striker displayed quality hold-up play and had a solid performance.

Altidore was asked how he performed and how he was feeling fitness wise after the match.

“I’m feeling great, man,” Altidore said. “I just, you know, I’m eager to get on the field more. You come to a new club, you want to get those minutes with the guys, especially a team like this. And I think definitely with the group we had out there if I can get some more time, I think I’ll get some more chances and just get comfortable. But I thought I did okay. I tried to play within the game and had that one chance. I didn’t hit it great, but I think it’ll come with more minutes. So hopefully I can keep showing the [coaching] staff that I deserve to play and get some starting minutes.”

Bruce Arena also touched upon Altidore’s performance when speaking with the media.

“I thought he [Jozy Altidore] did a good job,” Arena said. “He held the ball up. His passing was pretty good.”

While this was a promising performance, the Revs need to see more from Altidore. It’s nearly July and he hasn’t played 90 minutes since March. With Adam Buksa gone to RC Lens, Altidore will need to step it up and contribute.

But Wednesday was a good step forward for Altidore. Revolution fans will be hoping there is plenty more to come from him in 2022.