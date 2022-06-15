New England Revolution 1 - Orlando City SC 1: 3 thoughts

The New England Revolution couldn’t secure their second straight win as they drew with Orlando City SC 1-1 on Wednesday night.

It was a night of celebration as it was Pride Night at Gillette Stadium and it was also a night of goodbyes as Revolution fans said farewell to Adam Buksa who will be headed to France to play with RC Lens.

There was little change to the starting XI from Sunday with the most noticeable changes being Jon Bell starting alongside Andrew Farrell and Sebastian Lletget returning to the starting XI after missing the match against SKC.

So what do you need to know about Wednesday’s match, here are three thoughts.

1 - This is still Carles Gil’s team

While Adam Buksa was leading the way in terms of goals, Gil showed on Wednesday night that he is still the main man, especially with Buksa departing.

Gil kicked off the scoring with a beautiful goal from outside the box that was destined to find the back of the net. It was Gil’s fourth goal of the season.

With Buksa gone, the Revs will need Gil to continue to produce. While he is usually creating chances and racking up assists, they will need him to find the back of the net as well.

2 - Borrero is the real deal

If Revolution fans weren’t excited about Borrero after his beautiful assistant on Sunday, the midfielder showed why they should be on Wednesday.

Borrero showed the blazing speed that he possesses and furiously attacked defenders. The Colombian also showed that he has great chemistry with Gustavo Bou and Gil combining with the two DP’s on multiple occasions.

The 20-year-old brings a dynamic element to the game that the Revolution have been desperately missing since Tajon Buchanan’s departure.

Borrero ended up leaving the game in the 61st minute and ended the night completing 22 of 26 passes and had 39 touches.

3 - Converting corners

The Revolution had a ton of chances to score off of corner kicks but failed to find the back of the net on any of these plays. With the game ending in a 1-1 draw, fans in New England are left wondering what could have been if they converted on just one of these chances.

With Buksa’s departure, the Revs’ aerial presence took a hit but New England has high flyers such as Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye, Omar Gonzalez, Jozy Altidore, and Jon Bell on the roster. The fact that New England failed to convert on these chances is unacceptable.

The Revolution need to capitalize on the chances they are giving. If not they will be dropping points left and right.

New England will get the chance to get retribution on Sunday night as they face Minnesota United on Sunday at 5 p.m. in what will be Matt Turner’s last game in a Revs uniform at Gillette Stadium.