Djordje Petrovic and Dylan Borrero are fitting in with the Revolution

Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic and midfielder Dylan Borrero are adjusting well to living in the United States and playing for the New England Revolution.

Both players made their MLS debuts in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Sporting KC. Petrovic went 90 minutes and made one save while Borrero earned an assist in his 72-minute outing. They’re both expected to be regular contributors going forward.

The 22-year-old Petrovic, a native of Serbia, is getting more comfortable every day, both on and off the field.

“His English has gotten much better,” head coach Bruce Arena said on Tuesday. “He’s doing a good job communicating. Like any young goalkeeper, he needs games and as he continues to get games, he’s going to improve.”

Borrero, himself only 20 years old, is a Colombian who last played in Brazil. His fun-loving personality has been mentioned several times by his teammates. On the field, Borrero is doing all that he can to help the Revolution.

“Dylan is a player who’s very capable,” Wilfrid Kaptoum explained via a translator. “He’s very fast and very vertical and those abilities are going to help us and help make a difference in the coming games.”

Petrovic and Borrero have recently complimented their new surroundings.

On Jun. 10, Petrovic said, “I’m really thrilled with the league from the first day I arrived here, and with everything with the organization and the club. And people told me that this is how the league is, but I didn’t believe them. I didn’t expect this. And I really like everything, and I’m thrilled with everything. Everything is excellent and at the top level.”

Borrero offered similar words on Jun. 12, saying, “I’m happy that I’m more and more adjusted to the league and my teammates. I find myself happy in New England.”