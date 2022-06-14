Wilfrid Kaptoum finding his footing in MLS

Wilfrid Kaptoum came to the New England Revolution highly touted but it has taken some time for the midfielder to get used to the style of play in MLS.

Whether it be going through Barcelona’s La Masia Academy or having Champions League experience, Kaptoum was expected to make an impact right away but the midfielder mainly saw the field coming off the bench in 2021.

The midfielder made 21 appearances, including 11 starts in his first year in the league. The Cameroonian also tallied a goal and two assists in 2021.

While the numbers might not show it, Kaptoum seems to be in his comfort zone as of late in 2022. He still struggles with the occasional poor foul but overall he looks a lot more comfortable out on the pitch. The midfielder has four starts so far this season including New England’s last two matches.

Kaptoum was asked about his adjustment to the league by Frank Dell’Apa of The Boston Globe and the midfielder stated that he feels more adjusted this season.

“Yes, I feel more adjusted right now to the play here,” the 25-year-old said. “But that’s the sport of soccer, some players take more time to become adjusted to the style of play and those things like that while some players need less time.”

Head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena was also asked by Dell’Apa about the midfielder’s play and stated that he is feeling more comfortable in New England as well as the playing style of MLS.

“Yeah, I think he’s adjusting to our style of play, to the league, which is different from the background he’s had previous to coming to the Revolution, so I think he’s made progress. He’s technically good, a good passer of the ball. I think in that position on the field, we need better passing and he give us that and possession.”

With a short turnaround after a victory on Sunday against Sporting Kansas City, it will be interesting to see how much Kaptoum plays on Wednesday. If he does, hopefully he can maintain his solid form and help the Revolution secure three points against Orlando City at Gillette Stadium.