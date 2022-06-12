Dylan Borrero records an assist in first start with the Revs

If Sunday’s performance is a sign of things to come, Dylan Borrero will be a good piece for the New England Revolution.

This weekend’s game marked Borrero’s first start for the Revs as he went 72 minutes in a 2-1 win over Sporting KC. The 20-year-old midfielder had 29 touches, was 14/17 on passing, and managed four recoveries. His best moment came in the 30th minute when he provided an assist for Gustavo Bou.

Although this was the only time the two combined for a goal, Borrero and Bou were connecting regularly. It’s a partnership that could continue to grow.

“I think that with each training session and every day we spend together, we’re getting to know one another more and more,” Borrero said of Bou via a translator. “With all his experience, he talks to me about his movements, and it was nice to assist his goal because he’s picking up more confidence.”

Borrero himself looks like a player who likes to get to the goal as quickly as possible. One way he can do this is by playing an early ball similar to the one that led to Bou’s goal. Borrero is also dangerous on the dribble.

When asked if he likes to play direct, Borrero said, “I think we’re ready for that, for moments when the opponents lose the ball, to counterattack. But we also have to be smart when it’s time to slow the game down.”

Borrero was seen getting treatment before being replaced by Emmanuel Boateng. The Colombian assured the media that he was fine and that it was just a minor cramp.

Boateng, who scored the game-winning goal, didn’t get the opportunity to play with Borrero on Sunday, but he’s been impressed by what he’s seen from the youngster.

“He’s a great player,” Boateng said. “I love playing with him. He’s always positive. I was talking to Arnór [Traustason] actually yesterday in training. He’s looked very good as the weeks have been going on. So, I’m excited, you know. Really nice assist today and you know, [I’m] looking for him to have a lot more contributions like that going forward.”

Boateng was happy to offer praise for Borrero but wasn’t about to concede when asked who is faster.

“Man, what are you talking about?” Boateng said while laughing. “Come on. Come on man. [Do] we have to set up a 100 meter race in training? Is that what you want?”