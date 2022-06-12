Recap: Revolution 2 - 1 Sporting Kansas City

The New England Revolution returned to action Sunday afternoon as they traveled to Children’s Mercy Park to take on Sporting Kansas City.

After a 15-day break due to the international break, Bruce Arena looked to get his squad back on track as they look to overcome the rough start to the 2022 season that sees the Revs in 11th place of the Eastern Conference with a 4-5-4 record.

The Revs only secured one point in their last outing against the Philadelphian Union, which saw a Gustavo Bou penalty kick goal matched instantaneously by Mikael Uhre as he took advantage of a poorly hit cross in the Revs defensive half.

Djordje Petrović made his Major League Soccer debut as he started in net on Sunday. There were no changes to the backline as DeJuan Jones, Omar Gonzalez, Andrew Farrell, and Brandon Bye compose the defense. Matt Polster returned to the starting lineup as he joined Carles Gil and Wilfried Kaptoum in the midfield. Dylan Borrero made his first start for the Revs as he joined Gustavo Bou and Tommy McNamara up top.

Bou entered the books early as head referee Chris Penso handed the Argentine striker a yellow card in the 7th minute after Bou laid in a heavy tackle on Rémi Walter, which had the midfielder limping once he got to his feet.

Matt Polster had to make a foul in the 24th minute after Wilfried Kaptoum’s turnover created an opportunity for SKC. Polster’s foul on Johnny Russell resulted in Polster receiving the game’s second yellow card.

The Revs offense got rolling in the 30th minute thanks to Borrero as he received Jones’ pass at the midfield line as he darted up the left side of the pitch. Borrero then chipped a long ball over the SKC backline and into the box and found Bou.

Bou took a few touches as he composed himself and turned toward the net. SKC’s defense closed in, but it was too late as Bou buried a shot into the bottom left corner of the net. Bou’s 30th-minute goal gave him his second goal in as many games.

SKC’s day went from bad to worse in the 48th minute as Oriol Rosell received his second yellow card after a harsh tackle on Carles Gil. Rosell earned him an early trip to the showers as SKC found themselves down a man early in the second half.

Khiry Shelton took full advantage of Gonzalez’s failed high press in the 50th minute as he opened up the Revs defense and drove onwards towards goals. Farrell had to come in and lay in a challenge on Shelton outside the box. Farrell received a yellow card for the challenge on Shelton.

Just as it looked like the 10-men SKC was down and out, Johnny Russell stepped up to the ball. Russell’s left-footed curler rose above the wall and sailed to the top right corner of the net. Petrović looked to get his hands on the ball, but the ball sailed into the back of the net.

Gonzalez came out of the match after taking a hit to the head as the Revolution used a concussion substitution in the 55th minute as Jon Bell entered the game. Jozy Altidore entered the match in place for Wilfried Kaptoum in the 64th minute.

Petrović came up huge for the Revs in the 67th minute after a lack of defensive pressure allowed Russell to advance into the Revs box and pull off a shot. Petrović got his hands to Russell’s shot as he deflected it out of play.

A pair of substitutions came in the 72nd minute as Arnór Traustason entered for Tommy McNamara, and Ema Boateng came on for Dylan Borrero. Borrero confirmed he was okay after the match and that he was just cramping, which was understandable considering the blistering conditions in Kansas City.

Altidore looked poised to reclaim the lead for the Revs in the 81st minute as he leaped into the air and connected with Bye’s cross, but Altidore didn’t get enough on the ball to pose a threat.

Absolute luck came the Revs way in the 87th minute as Gustavo Bou scorched a long-distance shot. Bou’s shot was right at SKC keeper Tim Melia, but Melia bobbled the ball into the box.

Boateng was at the right place at the right time as he got onto the rebounded ball and attempted to slot the ball beneath Melia.

Boateng notched his second goal of the season and gave the Revs the late lead.

Thanks to Ema’s reaction in the 87th minute, the Revs walked out of Children’s Mercy Park with all three points as they extend their unbeaten streak to six league games.

Sunday’s victory improved the Revolution’s record to 5-5-4 as they moved to eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 19 points.

It’s a quick rebound for the Revs as they return to action on Wednesday as they host Orlando City at 7:30 PM ET as the Revolution celebrate Pride Night.