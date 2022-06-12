Recap: Revolution II 2 - 1 Orlando City B

Revolution II returned to action Saturday evening as they faced Orlando City B. Clint Peay and crew looked to avenge their 2-0 loss to Inter Miami II on June 6th that saw Revs II’s three-game win streak snapped.

Four changes to the starting lineup as José Ítalo, Michael DeShields, Michel, and Ryan Lima returned to the starting XI.

Revs II took advantage of their throw-in in the fifth minute as José Ítalo threw the ball to Michel, who turned towards goal and sent a through ball into the box. Noel Buck ran onto the ball and past the last defender as he sent the ball past the keeper and into the back of the net to give Revs II an early 1-0 lead and Noel Buck his first goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season. Michel’s through ball awarded the Brazilian midfielder his third assist on the season.

Revs II’s lone booking came in the 38th minute as captain Jake Rozhansky received a yellow card for committing a foul on Jack Lynn.

Vasco de Gama loanee Marcos Dias continued his impressive spell of offense in the 56th minute as Ryan Lima drove the ball into the box. Orlando’s defense caused Lima to get tripped up in the box. The loose ball rolled directly to Dias, who beamed the ball past the keeper and into the back of the net. Dias’ 56th-minute goal gave the forward his third goal of the season.

Orlando did not go down without a fight as Jack Lynn cut Revs II’s lead in half in the 71st minute as Mauro Bravo sent a cross into the box from the right side of the pitch. The cross fell to Lynn, who avoided the backline and headed past Jacob Jackson and into the lower-left corner of the net.

A pair of substitutions for Revs II in the 72nd minute as Ryan Spaulding and Jack Panayotou entered the match for Michel and Marcos Dias. Panayotou returns to Revs II after spending the international break with the United States Under-20 squad. Panayotou started in the United States 3-0 victory over Norway.

A third substitution came in the 75th minute as Meny Silva came in for Ryan Liam.

Revs II’s final subs came in the 85th minute as newly signed first-team defender Ben Reveno and Hikaru Fujiwara entered the game for Michael DeShields and Esmir Bajraktarević.

Orlando defender Quembol Guadelupe was sent off in stoppage time after committing a serious foul on Hikaru Fujiwara.

Orlando’s efforts were too little too late as Revs II held on to secure all three points. Saturday’s 2-1 victory improved Revs II’s record to 7-2-2. At 24 points. Revs II trail first-placed Columbus by three points. Revs II return to action on June 18th as they host Rochester New York FC at Gillette Stadium at 7:00 PM ET.